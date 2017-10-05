Olivia Culpo May Be the Only Person in the World Able to Pull This Off

Last month, I bought an amazing pair of gray wide leg pants and paired it with a perfectly matching gray cashmere sweater. I thought I was a freaking genius for mastering the art of monochromatic dressing. And then, this morning, I woke up to see this photo:

Splash News

The flawless Olivia Culpo in bright red, head-to-toe, sunglasses to boots, and everything in between. The actress/model was seen stomping the streets of NYC as though she were on a catwalk in MSGM, an Italian Brand known for highlighting bright colors and bold patterns. In my opinion, the brand was INVENTED for street style. I mean, just look at Culpo: red patent leather pants, matching red printed cardigan…

She added perfectly matching accessories to make the look that much more badass: a pair of totally on trend red ankle boots, red sunnies, and (swoon) a red Tod's bag that has been on my shopping list since I saw a photo of it last fashion month.