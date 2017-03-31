5 Things to Know About Kate Hudson's New Man

Kate Hudson has not been shy about packing on the PDA with the new man in her life. So, just who is the musician she's been cozying up with in and around Los Angeles?

Take a peek at five things to know about Hudson's new beau, Danny Fujikawa:

1. He's a Los Angeles native: Just like Hudson, Fujikawa was born and raised in Los Angeles, according to Domino USA.

2. He's an alt-rocker and founded Lightwave Records: Fujikawa and The Delta Mirror frontman Chris Acosta started the record label in 2013 as a way to "release their music on their own terms", according to Lightwave Records' Facebook page. Since its inception, the label released Fujikawa's solo record, Cellophane Castles, among other projects.

3. He used to be in a band called Chief with his brother: Prior to his Lighthouse Records days, Fujikawa formed the band with his brother, Michael, who played the drums, as well as bassist Mike Moonves, and lead singer, Evan Koga. Fujikawa served as a singer-guitarist for the group. "Chief has opened my eyes musically," Danny told Domino. "I'm not just working on my own anymore and in that way I've grown as a person: I started out as a guitarist and now I have a voice. I want people to be able to hear just how proud we are of all of these songs."

RELATED: How Kate Hudson Eats Chips in a Face Mask

WATCH: Find Out Who Inspired Kate Hudson to Give Back

4. He attended New York University: Fujikawa wasn't always living it up on the West Coast. Before he started his music career, he went to N.Y.U., and ended up teaming up with his three Chief bandmates while he was there to form the group. In 2009, they all headed back to L.A.

5. He has a great sense of humor: Fujikawa's Instagram is filled with comedic photos and plenty of moments of him playing jokes on his family and friends.