Who Is Oscar Nominee Jordan Peele's Wife?

Isabel Jones
Feb 26, 2018 @ 7:15 pm

As the 2018 Oscars ceremony approaches, we’re taking a closer look at our nominees, including Best Director hopeful Jordan Peele.

Best known for his Comedy Central sketch series Key & Peele (which he created with fellow comedian Keegan-Michael Key), the 39-year-old became an integral part of the cinematic landscape of the Trump era with his socially relevant, genre-defying horror film Get Out.

The 2017 film, which is nominated for four Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay—all of which Peele is partly or solely credited for. The plot follows a man named Chris (played by lead actor nominee Daniel Kaluuya) as he ventures to his girlfriend’s parents’ house for the first time. SPOILER ALERT: What begins as a cordial weekend trip quickly turns to terror when Chris, who is black, realizes the sinister ulterior motives of his partner's family members, who are all white.

Get Out's story centers around racial dynamics both obvious and subtle; the concept is made all the more interesting when you consider Peele’s personal life and family history.

Peele, a New York native, was born to a white mother and black father—and raised by the former. He's married to comedian and Brooklyn Nine-Nine actress Chelsea Peretti and they're parents to a 7-month-old son named Beaumont. Peretti, who is white, joked about the Get Out plotline shortly after its release:

RELATED: Casey Affleck Will No Longer Present the Best Actress Award at the Oscars

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Although decidedly lighter in tone, Key & Peele dealt with similar topics to Get Out, including a focus on race relations. The sketch series ran for five seasons from 2012 and 2015. All 53 episodes are available to stream on Hulu.

Watch to see if Peele or Get Out takes home any Oscars when the Academy Awards air Sunday, March 4, 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Show Transcript

Best performance by an actress in a performance series drama. Caitriona Balfe, Outlander. Claire Foy, The Crown. Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce. Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why. And Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale. [APPLAUSE] Okay, sure, yeah. [LAUGH] Best performance by an actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy. Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes. Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver. James Franco, The Disaster Artist Hugh Jackman, the greatest showman. Daniel [UNKNOWN], get out. [APPLAUSE] Yep. Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in any motion picture. Willem Dafoe, the Florida Project. Army Hammer, Call Me By Your Name. Richard Jenkins ��� "The Shape of Water", Christopher Plumber ��� "All The Money in the World", and Sam Rockwell ��� "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri". << [APPLAUSE] << Best Television Series, Drama. "The Crown" ��� Netflix, [APPLAUSE] Game of Thrones, HBO. The Handmade's Tale, Hulu. Stranger Things, Netflix. This is Us, NBC. [APPLAUSE] Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture. Mary J Blige, Mudbound. Hong Chao, Downsizing. Allison Janney, I, Tonya. Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird. And Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water. [APPLAUSE] [COUGH] [BLANK_AUDIO] Best Original Song Motion Picture. Home, Ferdinand, music by Nick Jonas, Justin [UNKNOWN], Nick Monston. Lyrics by Nick Jonas, Justin [UNKNOWN]. Mighty River, Mud Bound Music by Raphael Saadiq. Lyrics by Mary J. Blige, Raphael Saadiq, Taura Stinson. Remember Me, Coco. Music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. The Star, The Star. Music and lyrics by Mariah Carey and Marc Shaiman. This Is Me, The Greatest Showman, music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Best performance by an actor in a television series, drama. Jason Bateman, Ozark. Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us. Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor. Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul. Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan. [BLANK_AUDIO] Best Motion Picture, Musical, or Comedy. The Disaster Artist. Get Out. The Greatest Showman. I, Tanya. Ladybird. [BLANK_AUDIO] Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama. Timothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name. Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread. Tom Hanks, The Post. Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour. Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq. [BLANK_AUDIO] Best performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy. Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul. Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker, Margo Robbie, I, Tonya. Seersha Ronan, Lady Bird Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes.>> Best performance by an actress in a motion picture drama, Jessica Chastain, Molly's Game. Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water. Frances Mcdormand. Three billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri. Meryl Streep, The Post, Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World. Best Director Motion Picture, Guillermo Del Toro, The Shape of Water, Martin McDonna Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri; Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk; Ridley Scott, All the Money in the World; Steven Spielberg, The Post. Best Motion Picture Drama. Call me by your name, Dunkirk the post, the shape of water, three billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri. [APPLAUSE]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!