Is Our Oscars Crush Greta Gerwig Single, or Does She Have a Boyfriend?

There are so many things to love about the Oscar-nominated movie Lady Bird. It tells a young woman's story in a way that's empowering, it's savvy, it brings a freshly realistic perspective, and it has also given us a new set of life goals by way of its director, Greta Gerwig.

The director of Lady Bird is undeniably one of the brightest stars in Hollywood right now and, quite simply, our ultimate Oscars crush. But we've resigned ourselves to unrequited adulation because Gerwig has been dating filmmaker Noah Baumbach for almost a decade. In addition to being a couple, the duo has long been a Hollywood writing team and co-wrote the movie Frances Ha in 2011. A month into the production of the film, they began dating.

“Greta has old studio-system chops," Baumbach said of Gerwig in a New Yorker story. "Carole Lombard, Katharine Hepburn, they could be in something totally dramatic, or totally funny; they could sing, they could dance. ‘Frances’ was intended to be a showcase for her to do a lot of this.”

While they've been dating since Frances Ha, Baumbach and Gerwig actually knew each other before then. Gerwig was the lead in Baumbach's drama-comedy Greenberg in 2010, while he was married to actress Jennifer Jason Leigh.

Like Gerwig, Baumbach's got Hollywood chops of his own and has even earned an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay for The Squid and the Whale in 2006.

Balancing the personal and professional might not always be easy, but Gerwig has no qualms about standing on her own. Lady Bird was her solo directorial debut and it's a product of her strength.

“I don’t mean to sound annoying, but I would have done it anyway. I will find that one door and then push it wide open," she told The Guardian. "I’m lucky to find collaborators and kindred spirits. But I don’t need a man, and I would have done it anyway.”