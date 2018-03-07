Who Is Chord Overstreet? All About the Former Glee Star

Somehow Emma Watson walking in the near vicinity of another actor at an Academy Awards after-party is enough to make people ask, who is Chord Overstreet?

The two stars exited Vanity Fair's Oscar party on Sunday evening around the same time at each other and the video sent people into over the edge about the potential for a Harry Potter/Glee crossover–and potentially more (is she wearing his suit jacket?). Overstreet did not pose for the red carpet at the event, whereas Watson did, and there is no evidence that they interacted each other during the festivities.

However, in early February, Emma, 27, and Chord, 29, reportedly attended the same concert in West Hollywood, and there's out-of-focus evidence:

He’s a Former Gleek

OK, “former” might not be appropriate—if starring in Glee is anything like being a Jet, you’re probably in it for life. Anyway, Chord was a regular on the series between 2010 and 2015. In fact, he hasn’t done too much acting-wise since the series went off the air nearly three years ago. Instead, it seems he’s focusing his efforts on music:

Being a Glee star, however, has a multitude of benefits (boyfriend-wise). Who doesn’t want to be serenaded with one of the top hits of the late 20th to early 21st century?

He Was Last Romantically Linked to Actress Brooke Butler

Butler, who has an active Instagram presence, last posted about her beau in October 2016, but it seems like things were pretty serious. They’d been together a year-and-a-half when she last shared a photo with him, and earlier that month she’d captioned a photo of the Glee star with “#loml” (love of my life).

In November 2017, it was reported that Watson had split with longtime boyfriend William Knight.

He’s Friends with Nick Jonas

Chord says he and Jonas are “good friends and drinking and cigar buddies.” Overstreet’s 2017 album Tree House Tapes was released by Island Records imprint Safehouse (which happens to be run by Jonas and Demi Lovato). To boot, Chord was featured in the music video for Jonas’s hit song “Bacon.”

He Should Probably Go Shirtless More Often

You’re welcome.