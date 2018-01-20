Who Is Ed Sheeran Engaged To?

If you haven't heard the big news, Ed Sheeran is officially off the market. The 26-year-old singer announced on Instagram this morning that he popped the question to his longtime girlfriend before the New Year—but who exactly is this lucky lady?

The woman who won Sheeran's heart is 25-year-old Cherry Seaborn, a former classmate and longtime friend of his. The couple went to high school together in Suffolk, England, and rumor is that Sheeran had a crush on her even back then. Seaborn attended college at Duke University in North Carolina and worked on Wall Street for a period before moving back to the U.K.

These two are notoriously private when it comes to their relationship, so we're admittedly sparse on details of their romance. What we do know is that they've been together since 2015, when they hit things off at Taylor Swift's 4th of July party!

“[Seaborn] worked on Wall Street in New York, and I had like six shows [around New York in 2015]. It was around then, and we reconnected," Sheeran told People in 2017.

"I went on tour again, and then I went to Taylor’s 4th of July party. I was texting [Seaborn], and she was like, ‘I’m in Rhode Island at a 4th of July party,’ and I was like, ‘So am I.’ I kinda said to Taylor, ‘Can I invite one of my old schoolmates?’ The rest is history.”

Sheeran and Seaborn currently live together, and they have two adorable cats, Calipo and Dorito.

Second Christmas for Chub and Chubber A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Dec 2, 2017 at 7:35am PST

We think it's safe to assume Sheeran's chart-topping love songs are about this lucky lady. In his engagement announcement, the singer wrote that they're "very happy and in love." Just look at that sweet embrace!

We couldn't be happier for this amazing couple, and we can't wait to see them walk down the aisle!