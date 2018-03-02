Who Is Daniel Kaluuya's Girlfriend?

Daniel Kaluuya shot to fame in early 2017 with the release of Jordan Peele’s directorial debut, Get Out. The film, in which the 29-year-old stars, is nominated for four Oscars at the 2018 ceremony, including best actor (Kaluuya) and best picture.

Although Daniel only recently became a household name, his career is hardly just beginning. The London-born actor has been acting since 2006 and appeared in notable U.K.-based projects like Black Mirror, Skins, Babylon, and Doctor Who.

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Since the release and massive success of Get Out, Kaluuya has added roles in Black Panther, the animated mini-series Watership Down, and the hotly anticipated Gillian Flynn-written Widows to his resume.

In addition to his impressive acting feats, Kaluuya is also a writer—he’s written two episodes of Skins as well as a sci-fi short called The Swarm.

Along with his professional ascension, Daniel’s status has also risen when it comes to viewers’ hearts …

In loving memory of Daniel Kaluuya... ain’t nothing wrong with him I just love remembering him pic.twitter.com/OmpSPQRRHB — hal (@haleighshore) February 24, 2018

happy birthday to one of my favorite actors, daniel kaluuya! he's such an amazing actor and a great human being, i am so proud for everything he conquered! he deserves all the love, recognition and awards in this world! i love him so much and hope he is having a great day 💘💞💕 pic.twitter.com/uqW9AJYv9j — bea kaluuya (@thehandmidstale) February 24, 2018

And of course, how can I forget Bae, the love of my life Daniel Kaluuya as W’Kabi #BlackPanther



I hope our paths cross one day and you will make me an honest Sotho husband. pic.twitter.com/L8kRPAjGcg — Neo Motloung (@NeoMotloung_) February 17, 2018

Many fans have been wondering about Daniel’s romantic status but, unfortunately for them, the actor is taken. Although he hasn’t publicly discussed the relationship, Us Weekly reports that Daniel is dating British actress and Development Producer Amandla Crichlow.

RELATED: Allison Williams on Why Get Out Is the Scariest Film You Never Saw Coming

Crichlow, also 29, attended the Golden Globe Awards, the SAG Awards, the NAACP Awards, and the premiere of Black Panther as Daniel’s date. It wouldn’t be a major stretch to predict that Miss Crichlow may also grace the Dolby Theater at the Oscars on Sunday.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon

Amandla’s older sister, Lenora, is also in the film industry. Like Daniel, Lenora has appeared in both Doctor Who and Black Mirror—is it possible that she introduced her sister to the Get Out star?

Get an up-close look at the best red-carpet fashion for LESS. Subscribe to InStyle now and save big during our limited-time Award Season Sale

Whatever the case, these two make an undeniably adorable pair.