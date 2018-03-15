Who Is Cardi B Dating? What to Know About Her Fiancé Offset

Cardi B has rapped her way into our hearts, but there’s another man who has stolen hers. The star is engaged to rapper Offset and has proudly shown off her $500,000 engagement ring from her fiancé.

The two first collaborated on a track, “Lick,” which debuted on Jan. 20, 2017, and made their public debut as a couple at the Super Bowl just a few weeks later. The two held hands, seemingly confirming those romance rumors. They became Instagram official on Valentine’s Day with a video:

Offset popped the question on Oct. 29, 2017, while onstage during a sold-out performance for Power 99’s Powerhouse in Philadelphia. He presented Cardi B with the massive ring, which she has delighted in showing off on social media.

“It makes me feel good,” she told E! on the red carpet at the Grammys in January. “Even when we’re in an argument … I’m like does he really love me? He got me a half-million dollar ring, yeah he does,” she joked. “We really want to get married this year.”

So who exactly is Cardi B’s fiancé? Here’s what to know about the rapper, Offset.

1. His real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus.

That’s almost as much of a mouthful as Cardi B’s real moniker, Belcalis Almanzar.

2. He’s best known as a member of the hip-hop trio, Migos.

The other members of the trio are Takeoff and Quavo.

3. He shot to fame following the release of the group's 2013 single, "Versace."

Just try to get that song out of your head for the rest of the day.

4. He’s also released music as a solo artist.

Offset has collaborated with Drake, Macklemore, 21 Savage, and, of course, Cardi B.

5. He has three kids.

Offset is reportedly the father of two sons, Jordan and Kody, and a daughter named Kalea Marie.

[MUSIC] You look beautiful. You look like a beautiful bride almost. Is this kind of giving a hint at what you might go for? No. [LAUGH] I'm gonna go more Cinderalla vibes for my wedding, but get a little sneak peak of how white look on me. [LAUGH] Hello, Fifi. And who are you looking forward to most tonight? What's going on? I'm looking forward to me. I'm looking forward to winning something. I'm looking forward to doing a great performance. And that's what I'm looking for, that's what I'm praying to God for. There 's nothing and nobody on my mind. I love it. Who is someone that just [INAUDIBLE] to this point? You had an amazing year. Who is somebody you're like, that was my rock, my ride or die? My family, my friends, my close friends, my sister is here with me. So that's why she's my date My [UNKNOWN], my publicist, my management, my man, my fans, bodyguard, [UNKNOWN] [SOUND] [LAUGH] I love it and, anything you could tell us about wedding plans? This is like a wedding of the century. People are waiting for it. It's gonna be extravagant. You know we're both rappers, we're both artists So it has to be a very extravagant wedding. We are taking our time to plan it because we really just don't have the time. If we was to have at least one month, three weeks off, it would be easier but we don't have it. We really don't.

