Here’s Who Has the Most Oscars Ever

It’s any actor’s dream to win an Oscar, but can you imagine racking up more than a dozen? For some, that’s reality.

The 2018 Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 4, and indeed there’s plenty to look forward to. This year’s full list of nominees is impressive, and there’s still time to catch up on the list of movies in the running for Best Picture (Call Me by Your Name; Lady Bird; Get Out; The Post; and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri are among the mix).

And while it'll be an exciting evening, we couldn’t help but dig into the past and ask: Who has the most Oscars ever? You might first assume that it’s Meryl Streep considering her impressive career. The actress, who this year received her 21st nomination for The Post, has taken home an impressive three Oscars. And if she wins this year, she’ll tie Katharine Hepburn (Audrey Hepburn’s sister) for the most acting awards ever, with a score of four. This makes Streep the actress with the most nominations; however, Jack Nicholson the actor with the most nominations at a total of 12.

Getty Images

But neither of them earned the most Oscars ever.

It turns out the person with this unique title is none other than the man behind the “happiest place on Earth,” Walt Disney. He won 26 Oscars and took home 59 nominations. It’s important to note, however, that most of his Oscars were for categories outside of acting like Best Animated Short.

Archive Photos/Getty Images

In the acting category, the person with the most Oscars is, in fact, Katharine Hepburn, who earned four Oscars and 12 nominations. She won for her roles in Morning Glory, Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, The Lion in Winter, and On Golden Pond. Director John Ford has the most Oscars for directing with five total, and he’s best known for films like The Grapes of Wrath and The Informer.

As for the film with the most Oscars ever, Titanic, Ben-Hur, and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King each share the title with 11 Oscars each.

Catch the 2018 Oscars on Sunday, March 4 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.