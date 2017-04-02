Who Will Die Tonight on Big Little Lies?

Big Little Lies, we hardly knew ye! Our favorite, deliciously salacious new HBO show comes to an end this evening, and we are simultaneously trying to contain our excitement at finally finding out who dies and our disappointment that it’s going to be over. (Though Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern did hint that their might be a season 2—and we are crossing our fingers!)

In honor of the show that’s actually made us look forward to Sunday nights for the last 7 weeks, we’d like to share some final theories about who will die, who does the killing, and who’s been bullying Amabella. Read on for our top guesses, below.

Courtesy HBO

VIDEO: The Glamourous Looks from the Big Little Lies Premiere

SO WHO DIES? SOME SCENARIOS

1. PERRY DIES.

This is the most obvious theory, since it’s been insinuated that Perry is likely to be Jane’s rapist, due to A. His abuse of Celeste B. His constant traveling C. He and Jane have never been in a scene together, and D. He looks a heck of a lot like that poor Saxon guy that Madeline found on the Internet. In theory one, Jane sees Perry, realizes he is her attacker, and kills him.

2. NATHAN DIES.

Ed’s ambiguous threatening of him and obvious jealousy because Madeline is still obsessed with her ex incites him to murder Nathan.

3. CELESTE DIES. Perry threatened her in the last episode, and in the finale, she leaves him and he snaps.

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern Just Dropped Big News About Big Little Lies

WHO’S BEEN BULLYING AMABELLA? OUR THEORIES, LIKELY AND OUT THERE

1. ZIGGY DID IT.

Maybe it was him all along! Twisty!

2. THE TWINS ARE BEHIND IT.

Remember how they ripped the leg off the classroom stuffed animal? Celeste’s insistence to the therapist that the kids have no idea about the violence at home (because obviously they pick up on things) is foreshadowing of this revelation.

3. IT'S SKYE.

Highly unlikely (we know, it’s supposed to be a boy…) but she hasn’t really done anything all season and how wild would it be if the kid of Bonnie, the ultimate liberal pacifist, was a bully behind the scenes?

Discuss!