Whitney Port Just Welcomed Her First Child with Tim Rosenman

by: Isabel Jones
July 31, 2017 @ 1:30 PM

Congratulations are in order—Whitney Port and her husband, Tim Rosenman, just welcomed their first child together!

The Hills alum gave birth to a baby boy on Thursday and OMG we can’t wait til they’re old enough to watch re-runs.

On Monday, Port updated her Instagram followers on the birth of her son. "Sorry I've been MIA for like a week! I lost my phone. Just kidding!! I made a human! Sonny Sanford Rosenman was born on 7/27/17!! Everyone is so happy and healthy and we are home now," she wrote in the caption.

"I'm going to try my very best to not be one of those moms whose feed is dominated by their baby but I can totally see how difficult it will be not to. I am beyond obsessed and in love and wish I could bottle this feeling for all of you out there," she continued. "Check out the blog (link in bio) for more and welcome our little one to the world!!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/BXN_1fDBBjd/?taken-by=whitneyeveport

Port and her TV producer hubby got hitched in late 2015—which, natch, the reality star documented on Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/p/-URXkSmbCz/?taken-by=whitneyeveport

That dress is *everything.*

Whitney, 32, announced she and Tim were expecting in a sweet post that showed off her then barely visible baby bump. “Oh hey! Just standing by the window in my underwear, with a BABY in my belly!!!” Port wrote on the social media platform.

“DM me if you know what I'm supposed to do with this thing for how ever many years I'm supposed to be in charge," she wrote alongside the gorgeous snap. "Check out my blog for a little letter from me & Timmy and for more behind the scenes of this crazy journey!!!! We are sooooo excited!!!!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQTuWBxlq2I/?taken-by=whitneyeveport

Since then, the TV star and fashion designer hasn’t been shy with sharing photos from her pregnancy.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BVXYtM1BkyG/?taken-by=whitneyeveport

Boy, am I growing! In every direction! At first, I must be honest, I had a very hard time coming to terms with my changing body. I had always prided myself on being healthy from the inside out and it was difficult not labeling my pregnant body "fat". But as time has gone on, I have come to appreciate what my body is ACTUALLY doing. Don't get me wrong, I still look at myself in the mirror every day in disbelief about the fact that my boobs are now triple d's or that when I look down, I can't see my feet, etc., but I remind myself I'm growing a gift and this gift needs room to grow. Just as we all do. Happy Thursday everyone! 👗: @elizandjames 👠: @laurencedacadeparis Ring & earrings: @sophiemonet 📷: @jensimonphoto

A post shared by Whitney Port (@whitneyeveport) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BV0qUWhBZVy/?taken-by=whitneyeveport

What's in my fridge right now ?? Well, I'll show you! Link in bio for full story. @bundleorganics #bundlelove

A post shared by Whitney Port (@whitneyeveport) on

RELATED: Why Whitney Port Is Not Having Sex While Pregnant

Congrats, again! We’re so happy for the growing family.

