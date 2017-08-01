Whitney Port ’Grams Her Newborn Son and He's a 10 on the Cutie Scale

Babies! You gotta love 'em. They’re little. They have chubby cheeks. And when celebrities welcome one into the world, we all want to see exactly what they look like.

Thanks to Whitney Port, we have a newborn tyke to fawn over today. The former Hills star and fashion designer welcomed her first son with husband Tim Rosenman last Thursday and little Sonny Sanford Rosenman downright precious. On Tuesday, Port did as any proud mom would and took to Instagram to offer a first glimpse of her son.

“I meannnnnnnn … #sonnysanford,” she wrote as the caption to the below show in which Sonny is seen asleep, wrapped up in a cozy striped blanket. Have you ever seen a more peaceful newborn? Arguable, but still, this guy’s bound to grow up to be a heartbreaker.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BXQuWFmhon8/?hl=en&taken-by=whitneyeveport I meannnnnnn... #sonnysanford A post shared by Whitney Port (@whitneyeveport) on Aug 1, 2017 at 11:31am PDT

After giving birth, the star took to social media to share her first child’s name and provide an update on life as a mom,. “Everyone is so happy and healthy and we are home now. I’m going to try my very best to not be one of those moms whose feed is dominated by their baby but I can totally see how difficult it will be not to,” she wrote, adding, “I am beyond obsessed and in live and wish I could bottle this feeling for all of you out there.”

Keep ‘em coming!