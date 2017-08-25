Whitney Port Cries in Emotional Video About Struggles with Breastfeeding

Whitney Port is telling all about her frustrations with breastfeeding. In an emotional video posted on Instagram, the new mom to son Sonny cries and wipes away tears as she reveals that she isn't that crazy about what nursing does to her own body.

In the caption to the short clip, Port confesses, "I LOVE the fact that my baby is getting all the amazing nutrients from my milk and that I am literally giving him life, but it has been quite the challenge. A challenge I didn't feel prepared for at all."

"In this Chapter of I Love My Baby But... I discuss my trying journey through breastfeeding," she continues. "I have gained so much confidence just through the support you guys have given me, so if any of this rings true or you have any tips, I am all ears."

She urges her followers who are mothers to be supportive of one another. "I sincerely believe this community is what has given me the confidence to feel I am not doing anything wrong. Yes, there are times the opinions and judgments of [others] seep in, but then I remember I have you guys and it makes all the difference."

The video's short clip shows Port crying after she's asked how learning to breastfeed in the hospital worked out. "I've heard people talk about this pressure from other mothers and other people," The Hills star states. "And I never thought I would let it get to me 'cause I think I'm a pretty strong person and I go with my gut. And I don't really compare myself to other people and what other people are doing. Now I'm doing exactly that."

Port's video is already touching many on YouTube. Doula @summersister commented, "You're doing everything right. The biggest peace of advice I have for you is to not stress over it." And Jennifer Corvelo exclaimed, "I wish I could like this a billion times! Everyone said breastfeeding comes natural but it didn't for me. I remember my 2nd night in the hospital just staying up all night crying bc I couldn't get my baby to latch."

Port's courage in speaking up about her personal struggle is an inspiration to mothers everywhere.