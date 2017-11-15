Ashley Graham Twinned with Zosia Mamet in Plunging V-Neck Dresses at the Whitney Art Party

If you were looking for a young artist in N.Y.C. on Tuesday, they were probably at the Whitney Museum of American Art's annual Art Party. Everyone from models Ashley Graham and Natasha Poly, to actresses Nina Dobrev and Zosia Mamet stepped out for the event, and they must've gotten the same dress code memo, because we saw some serious similarities.

Graham wore a plunging V-neck black dress that looked beautiful with a slightly reflective skirt. Mamet wore a similarly deep V'd black dress, only hers was belted at the waist. Dobrev also wore a dark dress, only her Versace outfit had violet and neon yellow embellishments, while Poly strayed from the pack and opted for a bold red top and jeans instead.

Before the party kicked off, Graham and artist Raúl de Nieves hosted a candlelit dinner, and Young Paris performed a special concert. Artists Joe Bradley and Trisha Baga also created limited edition artwork during the night, with Baga's being in collaboration with Birkenstock.

While the fashion was killer and the music was fun, above all else, the Art Party was for a good cause. The proceeds from the night all went toward the Whitney's Independent Study Program and education initiatives, which makes it easier for young artists and students to work on their projects.

Scroll through some of our favorite party moments below, and relive the night for yourself.