Your Chance to Take an Obama-Led Virtual Tour of the White House

In the past eight years, President Barack and First Lady Michelle Obama have made a point to ensure that the White House is more accessible to everyday Americans. And in that, they’ve certainly succeeded. In case you haven’t had the opportunity to tour the home in person throughout the Obama administration, they've seen to it that you experience the home in some capacity. In collaboration with Facebook 360, the White House has released an eight-minute tour of the home and the premises, narrated by both the president and the First Lady.

“The White House is the people’s house,” the president says at the beginning of the tour, “Michelle and I always joke, ‘We’re just renters here.’ The owners are the American people and all those who invested in creating this amazing place with so much history.”

Take the virtual tour above to experience the grandeur of the White House and learn some history lessons from the first family.