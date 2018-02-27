The Best Tonya Harding Documentaries and Where to Watch Them

While I, Tonya continues to drive Oscar buzz and reignite America’s fiery love/hate relationship with former figure skater Tonya Harding, we’re sating our throwback obsession with documentaries galore.

If you can’t stop Googling Tonya Harding/Nancy Kerrigan conspiracy theories and have found yourself voraciously upping your Scrunchie game since you saw the Oscar-nominated biopic, we suggest you follow us down the documentary rabbit hole.

There are many winning documentaries about Harding and the 1994 scandal that cost her her promising career.

Pool APESTEGUY/BENALI/DEVILLE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

ESPN’s 30 for 30 series boasts the 2014 Harding-Kerrigan episode "Price of Gold" (available to stream on Amazon for $3), while NBC has an hour-long special called “Nancy & Tonya” that’s available to stream on the NBC Sports website for free. A recent addition to the club is "Truth and Lies: The Tonya Harding Story," which was filmed in the weeks leading up to I, Tonya’s wide release and includes interviews with Harding, Kerrigan, and the biopic’s stars, Margot Robbie and Allison Janney. "Truth and Lies," which was released through ABC, is available to stream on abc.go.com for free and Hulu (via a subscription).

RELATED: How to Watch the 2018 Oscars Online

Of course, if you haven't yet seen I, Tonya, the buzzy film is a great place to start. The movie is nominated for three Oscars in this year's ceremony—all of which are on behalf of female nominees: Best Actress (Margot Robbie), Best Supporting Actress (Allison Janney), and Best Achievement in Film Editing (Tatiana S. Riegel).