Where to Stream Every Oscar-Nominated Movie Available

Isabel Jones
Jan 23, 2018 @ 1:15 pm

The Oscar nominations are finally out, so the time is now to stream 'em all! Scroll down below to find out where to stream every nominated film available.

Universal Pictures

Get Out

Where to stream: HBO, Amazon, YouTube, iTunes
Nominations: Best Picture, Best Director (Jordan Peele), Best Original Screenplay, Best Actor (Daniel Kaluuya)

Dunkirk

Where to stream: YouTube, Amazon, iTunes
Nominations: Best Director (Christopher Nolan), Best Cinematography, Best Original Score, Best Sound Editing, Best Picture, Best Sound Mixing, Best Production Design, Best Film Editing

The Big Sick

Where to stream: Amazon (included with Prime), YouTube, iTunes
Nominations: Best Original Screenplay

Mudbound

Where to stream: Netflix
Nominations: Best Supporting Actress (Mary J. Blige), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Original Song

Blade Runner 2049

Where to stream: YouTube, Amazon
Nominations: Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects, Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing, Best Production Design

Victoria & Abdul

Where to stream: YouTube
Nominations: Best Costume Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Logan

Where to stream: HBO, YouTube
Nominations: Best Adapted Screenplay

Loving Vincent

Where to stream: YouTube
Nominations: Best Animated Feature Film

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail

Where to stream: YouTube, iTunes, Amazon
Nominations: Best Documentary Feature

Icarus

Where to stream: Netflix
Nominations: Best Documentary Feature

Last Men in Aleppo

Where to stream: Netflix, iTunes
Nominations: Best Documentary Feature

Strong Island

Where to stream: Netflix
Nominations: Best Documentary Feature

The Florida Project

Where to stream: iTunes (starting Jan. 30)
Nominations: Best Supporting Actor (Willem Dafoe)

Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Where to stream: Amazon (starting Jan. 30)
Nominations: Best Actor (Denzel Washington)

The Boss Baby

Where to stream: Amazon, YouTube, iTunes
Nominations: Best Animated Feature Film

Beauty and the Beast

Where to Stream: Netflix, YouTube
Nominations: Best Costume Design, Best Production Design

Heroin(e)

Where to stream: Netflix
Nominations: Best Documentary Short Subject

Baby Driver

Where to stream: YouTube, Amazon
Nominations: Best Film Editing, Best Sound Mixing, Best Sound Editing

Marshall

Where to stream: YouTube
Nominations: Best Original Song

"Dear Basketball"

Where to stream: go90.com
Nominations: Best Animated Short

"Lou"

Where to stream: YouTube
Nominations: Best Animated Short

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Where to stream: YouTube
Nominations: Best Visual Effects

Kong: Skull Island

Where to stream: HBO
Nominations: Best Visual Effects

War for the Planet of the Apes

Where to stream: YouTube
Nominations: Best Visual Effects

The 90th Annual Academy Awards will air on March 4, 2018 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Let the movie marathon commence!

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Coinage. Life, well spent. Presented by Geico. Glitz, glam, emotional speeches, little gold men, it could only be Hollywood's biggest night, The Oscars. Wouldn't it be amazing to attend the show? Well, good luck with that. Tickets to the Academy Awards aren't sold to the public. Studios by op the seats in the Dolby Theater for the star studded event. Nosebleed seats reportedly run $150, while orchestra spots sell for $750. So if you're not in the cast and crew of La La Land, or hosting like Jimmy Kimmel, you've got to be really well connected to score a seat. Let's say you do nab a golden ticket to the event, because your sister's best friends cousin went to elementary school with Ryan Gosling. Time to get dressed. You can't show up looking drap, if you spring for a stylist, set aside between $500- $3000. Aliases borrow designer does for free. but you're not Emma Stone, you have to shout some hefty cash to buy or rent that goes decor to your dress or dapper tux. Enclose only half a battle. A top hairstylist starts at $150 and celebrity worthy makeup artists will run between $600 and $1,700. Finally, stars arrive in style. Limousine services can charge anywhere between $100 and $400 per hour with an eight hour minimum for Oscars night. Whew, a night at the Oscars can really add up. If the A listers had to pay their own way, that's easily $10,000 To be a part of Hollywood magic for one night only. Coinage. Life, well spent. Presented by Geico.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!