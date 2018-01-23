Where to Stream Every Oscar-Nominated Movie Available

The Oscar nominations are finally out, so the time is now to stream 'em all! Scroll down below to find out where to stream every nominated film available.

Universal Pictures

Get Out

Where to stream: HBO, Amazon, YouTube, iTunes

Nominations: Best Picture, Best Director (Jordan Peele), Best Original Screenplay, Best Actor (Daniel Kaluuya)

Dunkirk

Where to stream: YouTube, Amazon, iTunes

Nominations: Best Director (Christopher Nolan), Best Cinematography, Best Original Score, Best Sound Editing, Best Picture, Best Sound Mixing, Best Production Design, Best Film Editing

The Big Sick

Where to stream: Amazon (included with Prime), YouTube, iTunes

Nominations: Best Original Screenplay

Mudbound

Where to stream: Netflix

Nominations: Best Supporting Actress (Mary J. Blige), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Original Song

Blade Runner 2049

Where to stream: YouTube, Amazon

Nominations: Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects, Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing, Best Production Design

Victoria & Abdul

Where to stream: YouTube

Nominations: Best Costume Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Logan

Where to stream: HBO, YouTube

Nominations: Best Adapted Screenplay

Loving Vincent

Where to stream: YouTube

Nominations: Best Animated Feature Film

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail

Where to stream: YouTube, iTunes, Amazon

Nominations: Best Documentary Feature

Icarus

Where to stream: Netflix

Nominations: Best Documentary Feature

Last Men in Aleppo

Where to stream: Netflix, iTunes

Nominations: Best Documentary Feature

Strong Island

Where to stream: Netflix

Nominations: Best Documentary Feature

The Florida Project

Where to stream: iTunes (starting Jan. 30)

Nominations: Best Supporting Actor (Willem Dafoe)

Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Where to stream: Amazon (starting Jan. 30)

Nominations: Best Actor (Denzel Washington)

The Boss Baby

Where to stream: Amazon, YouTube, iTunes

Nominations: Best Animated Feature Film

Beauty and the Beast

Where to Stream: Netflix, YouTube

Nominations: Best Costume Design, Best Production Design

Heroin(e)

Where to stream: Netflix

Nominations: Best Documentary Short Subject

Baby Driver

Where to stream: YouTube, Amazon

Nominations: Best Film Editing, Best Sound Mixing, Best Sound Editing

Marshall

Where to stream: YouTube

Nominations: Best Original Song

"Dear Basketball"

Where to stream: go90.com

Nominations: Best Animated Short

"Lou"

Where to stream: YouTube

Nominations: Best Animated Short

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Where to stream: YouTube

Nominations: Best Visual Effects

Kong: Skull Island

Where to stream: HBO

Nominations: Best Visual Effects

War for the Planet of the Apes

Where to stream: YouTube

Nominations: Best Visual Effects

The 90th Annual Academy Awards will air on March 4, 2018 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Let the movie marathon commence!