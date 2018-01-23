Where to Stream Every Oscar-Nominated Movie Available

The Oscar nominations are finally out, so the time is now to stream 'em all! Scroll down below to find out where to stream every nominated film available.
Get Out
Where to stream: HBO, Amazon, YouTube, iTunes
Nominations: Best Picture, Best Director (Jordan Peele), Best Original Screenplay, Best Actor (Daniel Kaluuya)
Dunkirk
Where to stream: YouTube, Amazon, iTunes
Nominations: Best Director (Christopher Nolan), Best Cinematography, Best Original Score, Best Sound Editing, Best Picture, Best Sound Mixing, Best Production Design, Best Film Editing
The Big Sick
Where to stream: Amazon (included with Prime), YouTube, iTunes
Nominations: Best Original Screenplay
Mudbound
Where to stream: Netflix
Nominations: Best Supporting Actress (Mary J. Blige), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Original Song
Blade Runner 2049
Where to stream: YouTube, Amazon
Nominations: Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects, Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing, Best Production Design
Victoria & Abdul
Where to stream: YouTube
Nominations: Best Costume Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Logan
Where to stream: HBO, YouTube
Nominations: Best Adapted Screenplay
Loving Vincent
Where to stream: YouTube
Nominations: Best Animated Feature Film
Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
Where to stream: YouTube, iTunes, Amazon
Nominations: Best Documentary Feature
Icarus
Where to stream: Netflix
Nominations: Best Documentary Feature
Last Men in Aleppo
Where to stream: Netflix, iTunes
Nominations: Best Documentary Feature
Strong Island
Where to stream: Netflix
Nominations: Best Documentary Feature
The Florida Project
Where to stream: iTunes (starting Jan. 30)
Nominations: Best Supporting Actor (Willem Dafoe)
Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Where to stream: Amazon (starting Jan. 30)
Nominations: Best Actor (Denzel Washington)
The Boss Baby
Where to stream: Amazon, YouTube, iTunes
Nominations: Best Animated Feature Film
Beauty and the Beast
Where to Stream: Netflix, YouTube
Nominations: Best Costume Design, Best Production Design
Heroin(e)
Where to stream: Netflix
Nominations: Best Documentary Short Subject
Baby Driver
Where to stream: YouTube, Amazon
Nominations: Best Film Editing, Best Sound Mixing, Best Sound Editing
Marshall
Where to stream: YouTube
Nominations: Best Original Song
"Dear Basketball"
Where to stream: go90.com
Nominations: Best Animated Short
"Lou"
Where to stream: YouTube
Nominations: Best Animated Short
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Where to stream: YouTube
Nominations: Best Visual Effects
Kong: Skull Island
Where to stream: HBO
Nominations: Best Visual Effects
War for the Planet of the Apes
Where to stream: YouTube
Nominations: Best Visual Effects
The 90th Annual Academy Awards will air on March 4, 2018 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on ABC.
Let the movie marathon commence!