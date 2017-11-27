Where to Buy Ugly Sweaters That Are Actually Kinda Cute

Even the most stylish ladies can't say no to an ugly sweater, especially during this time of year. It's hard to walk into a store without seeing the over-the-top pullovers decked out with snowflakes and stars (even those local drugstores are stocking up on festive knits). But where does a true fashion lover go to buy ugly sweaters that are somewhat chic?
Right here, of course. You know we're always on the prowl for stylish of-the-moment finds. So we've gathered a bunch of ugly sweaters that are actually fashion-girl approved. Get into the spirit and stay in style by browsing our favorites below.
VIDEO: 5 Glitzy Gift Ideas From Neiman Marcus
-
1. ASOS Petite Holidays Sweater with Lets Make Out Slogan
Don't be the one to break the mistletoe tradition.
$35
-
2. &Other Stories Jacquard Embroidery Knit
Go the retro route and play with vintage-inspired prints.
$85
-
3. Christmas Wreath Funnel Neck Sweater
Get in the holiday mood with a knit top that has a DIY feel.
Topshop | $100
-
4. MSGM Fairisle Cardigan
Stay warm in a sweater with a playful and chic print.
$455 (Originally $650)
-
5. Karen Scott Candy Cane Holiday Sweater
Keep things sweet with candy-cane graphics and sparkly details.
$15 (Originally $33)
-
6. Loewe Roll-neck argyle-intarsia wool-blend knit sweater
Always win best-dressed with a piece that's straight off of the runway.
$1,150
-
7. Storets Kate Tartan Check Distressed Pullover
Play with proportions and test out an over-sized sweater with a festive print.
$98
-
8. Kate Spade night sky mixed media sweater
Keep things simple with a sweater that has snowflake buttons and tiny stars.
$209 (Originally $298)
-
9. GCDS Knitwear Sweatshirt
Stay on trend and grab a sweater that reps your favorite fashion brand.
$449
-
10. Topshop Christmas Jewelled JumperLight up all of your holiday parties with this sparkly topper.
$110