When Did Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Start Dating? And Are They Getting Married?

While all eyes have been on Kylie Jenner and her impending pregnancy announcement the past several months, we're not forgetting about the father of her new baby girl, Travis Scott.

On Feb. 1, Scott, 25, and Jenner, 20, welcomed their first child together, which the makeup mogul confirmed on Instagram on Sunday. But before baby, the duo got together last spring—following Kylie's split with longtime flame Tyga. Soon after their relationship status became official and People confirmed Jenner's pregnancy in September 2017.

Bob Levey/Getty

Just how did their relationship blossom? Read on to find out more about the youngest Kar-Jenner's man.

When did Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott first start dating?

Scott has been linked to the Jenner sisters for quite some time. In 2016, he attended Kendall's 21st birthday party at Catch L.A., and was also featured in Kanye West's Yeezy Season 3 editorial, along with Kim and Khloé Kardashian. However, they reportedly did not start dating until April 2017.

Who did Travis Scott date before Kylie Jenner?

Prior to Kylie, he dated Rihanna. For several months in 2015, the rapper accompanied the "Diamonds" singer to a NYFW party and dinner in West Hollywood.

Does Travis Scott have kids?

He just became a first-time father. Scott was child-free before he and Jenner welcomed a daughter last week.

What is Travis Scott's music like?

The "Antidote" hitmaker has collaborated with the best in the business. In addition to Kylie's brother-in-law, Scott worked with Future, Jay-Z, and Andre 3000.

What are Travis Scott's interests beyond music?

As a sneaker aficionado and face of the Nike VaporMax, Scott's shoe game is on point. As a gift for their baby girl, the Texas native bought a pair of Nike Air Jordan high-top sneakers.