Just How Long Are the Oscars Anyway? 

Now that award season is wrapping up, it's time to look forward to the stunning conclusion: the Oscars. But just how long do you have to wait?

Movie buffs, you're in luck because it's right around the corner. The 90th annual Academy Awards will take place March 4, 2018, and Jimmy Kimmel will once again host the festivities. “Hosting the Oscars was a highlight of my career,” Kimmel said in a statement that referenced last year's ceremony. “If you think we screwed up the ending [in 2017], wait until you see what we have planned for the 90th-anniversary show.”

Getty Images

Kimmel is, of course, poking fun at the moment when La La Land was mistakenly announced as the best picture winner instead of Moonlight.

If you're hoping to tune into the show to see what happens this time around, be sure to watch the main ceremony starting at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Red carpet coverage starts on ABC at 6:30 p.m. ET and E! will also air its own Live from the Red Carpet show the same evening. If you're not near a TV, never fear, because you can stream the show online (with a network provider login).

Because it's a live show, how long the Oscars air tends to change each year. In the past, Oscars shows have clocked in around three hours and 15 minutes, though that varies. Last year's show was three hours and 16 minutes, while the longest show ever in 2002 was four hours and twenty minutes.

Mark your calendars now to reap the benefits later.