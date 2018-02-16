Just How Long Are the Oscars Anyway? 

Alexandra Whittaker
Feb 16, 2018 @ 12:15 pm

Now that award season is wrapping up, it's time to look forward to the stunning conclusion: the Oscars. But just how long do you have to wait?

Movie buffs, you're in luck because it's right around the corner. The 90th annual Academy Awards will take place March 4, 2018, and Jimmy Kimmel will once again host the festivities. “Hosting the Oscars was a highlight of my career,” Kimmel said in a statement that referenced last year's ceremony. “If you think we screwed up the ending [in 2017], wait until you see what we have planned for the 90th-anniversary show.”

Getty Images

Kimmel is, of course, poking fun at the moment when La La Land was mistakenly announced as the best picture winner instead of Moonlight.

If you're hoping to tune into the show to see what happens this time around, be sure to watch the main ceremony starting at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Red carpet coverage starts on ABC at 6:30 p.m. ET and E! will also air its own Live from the Red Carpet show the same evening. If you're not near a TV, never fear, because you can stream the show online (with a network provider login).

Because it's a live show, how long the Oscars air tends to change each year. In the past, Oscars shows have clocked in around three hours and 15 minutes, though that varies. Last year's show was three hours and 16 minutes, while the longest show ever in 2002 was four hours and twenty minutes.

Mark your calendars now to reap the benefits later.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Coinage. Life, well spent. Presented by Geico. Glitz, glam, emotional speeches, little gold men, it could only be Hollywood's biggest night, The Oscars. Wouldn't it be amazing to attend the show? Well, good luck with that. Tickets to the Academy Awards aren't sold to the public. Studios by op the seats in the Dolby Theater for the star studded event. Nosebleed seats reportedly run $150, while orchestra spots sell for $750. So if you're not in the cast and crew of La La Land, or hosting like Jimmy Kimmel, you've got to be really well connected to score a seat. Let's say you do nab a golden ticket to the event, because your sister's best friends cousin went to elementary school with Ryan Gosling. Time to get dressed. You can't show up looking drap, if you spring for a stylist, set aside between $500- $3000. Aliases borrow designer does for free. but you're not Emma Stone, you have to shout some hefty cash to buy or rent that goes decor to your dress or dapper tux. Enclose only half a battle. A top hairstylist starts at $150 and celebrity worthy makeup artists will run between $600 and $1,700. Finally, stars arrive in style. Limousine services can charge anywhere between $100 and $400 per hour with an eight hour minimum for Oscars night. Whew, a night at the Oscars can really add up. If the A listers had to pay their own way, that's easily $10,000 To be a part of Hollywood magic for one night only. Coinage. Life, well spent. Presented by Geico.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!