When Are the 2018 Grammys?

They call it music’s biggest night for a reason—and the 60th annual Grammy Awards are gearing up to be the best ever.

But how can you make sure not to miss them? We’ll cut right to the chase: The 2018 Grammys are scheduled to take place on Sunday, Jan. 28, at Madison Square Garden in New York City, the first time’s it’s come to the Big Apple since 2003. CBS will air the red carpet action live from 6:30 p.m. ET and then shift to the ceremony, which takes place from 7:30 p.m. through 11 p.m. E! will also air Live from the Red Carpet from 5:30 p.m. ET.

If you don’t have access to a TV, download the CBS All Access app, which will allow you to watch the program with a $6 per month subscription. Thankfully, there’s a free one-week trial should you also not have access to it. You can sign up for it here.

So what can we expect? James Corden is the host which means we’ll have plenty of laughs, and all of the nominees are looking forward to hopefully winning big. Jay-Z leads the pack with eight nods, just a year after Beyoncé received nine nominations. On stage, we’re going to see A-list performers like Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Bruno Mars with Cardi B, Kesha, and many more. Will the music industry’s leading women continue to support the #MeToo and Time’s Up movement?

You can bet we’ll tune in to find out.

Catch the 60th annual Grammy Awards ceremony on Sunday, Jan. 28, at 7:30 p.m. ET on CBS.