When Are the 2018 SAG Awards?

The 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards take place this Sunday, Jan. 21, at 8 p.m. ET and will honor acclaimed members of the Screen Actors Guild‐American Federation of Television and Radio Artists.

Prior to Sunday’s ceremony, SAG nominees and other guests will walk the red carpet outside Los Angeles’s Shrine Auditorium, speaking to news outlets ahead of the awards show. Click here to get all the details on the 2018 SAG Awards.

The ceremony will air on both TBS and TNT and, considering there's a shake-up in the hosting duties department, we have a feeling you’re not going to want to miss it. Catch the red carpet on E! from 6 p.m. ET and via People, Entertainment Weekly & TNT’s SAG Awards® Red Carpet Live stream from 5:30 p.m. ET.

For the first time since its debut ceremony in 1995, the SAG Awards will feature a host: Kristen Bell. The Good Place star told E! News that she’s eager to host the show, especially in the wake of the Time’s Up movement. “I think that's why I'm proud to not just be a part of it but to be hosting the awards at this particular moment because I am a person that permanently believes in hope!" Bell told the outlet.