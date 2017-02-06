Michelle Dockery Keeps the Craziest Things in Her Handbag

What's the weirdest thing in your purse? A clean pair of socks? Cute photos of your dog? For Michelle Dockery, it's a finger puppet.

InStyle asked the Downton Abbey star to show us what's in her bag, and we never could have expected what came out. From the normal (wallet, headphones) to the intriguing (a wax seal) to the downright crazy (who knew she was a puppeteer?), you'll never predict what pops out next.

One thing that you can foresee? Her bag of choice. The actress has a line of bags, The Dockery Collection, with Aspinal of London, and of course she showed up to InStyle's photoshoot with one of the stunning satchels on her arm, a snap bag in black croc.

Watch the hilarious video at top to learn every wild thing in her purse. Lady Mary would surely have some thoughts about this collection of items.