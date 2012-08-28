What Would I Look Like With Bangs? Try Them On!

Every trip to the salon poses the eternal question: To get bangs, or to not get bangs? The decision can be a risky one, especially if you've never worn the look before, but thanks to our Hollywood Makeover Tool, you can see yourself wearing bangs before you make the cut. Simply upload your picture to try them on—no scissors required. Try out our most popular celebrity bangs like Jessica Biel’s blunt style, Jessica Stroup’s side-swept version, Rihanna’s wispy fringe, or Katie Holmes’s brow-skimming bob. Then, share your new makeover on Facebook and Twitter to let your friends weigh in on the decision. We have over 100 bangs options, so you're sure to find a style that flatters you! Click here to get started.

