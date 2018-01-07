What Time Does the Golden Globes Red Carpet Start? 

Christopher Polk/NBC Universal

While we’re anticipating BIG things at this year’s Golden Globes ceremony, thanks to the Time’s Up movement, it’s still a time-honored tradition to tune in to the red carpet and see the stars as they arrive. Liken it to the walk down the aisle at a wedding—it’s the first look, and it’s always so much fun to see what they’re wearing.

This year, as many actresses and actors plan to don all-black in solidarity, our anticipation is greater than ever. So what time does the red carpet start, and where can I see it, you might ask?

The answer is 3 pm Pacific time/6 pm Eastern, and you can watch via the Golden Globes’ Facebook livestream. There’s also a “2018 Golden Globe Arrivals Special,” hosted by the Today show’s Natalie Morales, Carson Daly, and Al Roker, which is to be broadcast live on NBC from 4 to 5 pm Pacific time aka 7 to 8 Eastern.

For minute-to-minute coverage, join us at InStyle’s live blog, starting as soon as the red carpet rollout.