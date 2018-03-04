Here's What Shape of Water's "Fish Man" Doug Jones Looks Like Without the Scales

For those of you who saw Oscar-nominated film Shape of Water, you’ll remember the film’s controversial love interest, the, um, fish man character (IMDb refers to him as “Amphibian Man,” which is apt).

Twentieth Century Fox

The Romeo to Sally Hawkins’s silent Juliet, the creature in question is played by character actor Doug Jones, a favorite of director Guillermo del Toro.

Jones has held roles in del Toro’s Pan’s Labyrinth, Hell Boy, and the Hellboy II. Though his name and face aren’t recognized by most, the 57-year-old has 160 acting credits to his name.

But, um, more about his face … Here’s what he looks like without the scales:

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Yep, that’s some good makeup.

Although Jones is not personally nominated for an Oscar at tonight’s ceremony, the film itself is nominated for 13 Academy Awards, including best director (Guillermo del Toro), best picture, best actress (Sally Hawkins), best supporting actress (Octavia Spencer), and best supporting actor (Richard Jenkins).