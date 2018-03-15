What Is Cardi B's Real Name?

Isabel Jones
Mar 15, 2018 @ 2:45 pm

Chart-topping rapper Cardi B (aka Bartier Cardi) certainly has a memorable stage name.

The 25-year-old revealed the origin of her rum-inspired moniker last November, telling Wendy Williams that it comes from a family nickname. "My sister's name is Hennessy, so everybody used to be like 'Bacardi' to me," she explained. "Then I shortened it to Cardi B. The 'B' stands for whatever, depending on the day … beautiful or bully."

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs

Well, one could surmise that the “B” stands for something else: the first initial of her true first name. The Bronx native was born (wait for it) … Belcalis Almanzar, pronounced Bell-cal-is.

Cardi, born to a Trinidadian mother and Dominican father, says only those closest to her call her by her given name. "No one calls me Belcalis except for my family, my mother and my daddy,” she told Williams.

Cardi’s fiancé Offset also uses a stage name: He was born Kiari Kendrell Cephus. So … when they get married, will she become Belcalis Cephus? Cardi C? Or perhaps Offset will go the path of Kiari Almanzar? Only time will tell.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] You look beautiful. You look like a beautiful bride almost. Is this kind of giving a hint at what you might go for? No. [LAUGH] I'm gonna go more Cinderalla vibes for my wedding, but get a little sneak peak of how white look on me. [LAUGH] Hello, Fifi. And who are you looking forward to most tonight? What's going on? I'm looking forward to me. I'm looking forward to winning something. I'm looking forward to doing a great performance. And that's what I'm looking for, that's what I'm praying to God for. There 's nothing and nobody on my mind. I love it. Who is someone that just [INAUDIBLE] to this point? You had an amazing year. Who is somebody you're like, that was my rock, my ride or die? My family, my friends, my close friends, my sister is here with me. So that's why she's my date My [UNKNOWN], my publicist, my management, my man, my fans, bodyguard, [UNKNOWN] [SOUND] [LAUGH] I love it and, anything you could tell us about wedding plans? This is like a wedding of the century. People are waiting for it. It's gonna be extravagant. You know we're both rappers, we're both artists So it has to be a very extravagant wedding. We are taking our time to plan it because we really just don't have the time. If we was to have at least one month, three weeks off, it would be easier but we don't have it. We really don't.

