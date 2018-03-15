What Is Cardi B's Real Name?

Chart-topping rapper Cardi B (aka Bartier Cardi) certainly has a memorable stage name.

The 25-year-old revealed the origin of her rum-inspired moniker last November, telling Wendy Williams that it comes from a family nickname. "My sister's name is Hennessy, so everybody used to be like 'Bacardi' to me," she explained. "Then I shortened it to Cardi B. The 'B' stands for whatever, depending on the day … beautiful or bully."

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs

Well, one could surmise that the “B” stands for something else: the first initial of her true first name. The Bronx native was born (wait for it) … Belcalis Almanzar, pronounced Bell-cal-is.

Cardi, born to a Trinidadian mother and Dominican father, says only those closest to her call her by her given name. "No one calls me Belcalis except for my family, my mother and my daddy,” she told Williams.

Cardi’s fiancé Offset also uses a stage name: He was born Kiari Kendrell Cephus. So … when they get married, will she become Belcalis Cephus? Cardi C? Or perhaps Offset will go the path of Kiari Almanzar? Only time will tell.