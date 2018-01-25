What Channel Are the Grammys On?

Music’s biggest night is almost upon us! The 2018 Grammys air live from New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT, and even if you weren’t lucky enough to score a ticket inside the big show, here’s how you can still catch all the action.

When host James Corden takes the stage to open up the 60th Grammy Awards, the show will broadcast live on CBS. Don’t have a cable subscription? Have no fear, because you can still stream the show live.

Dan MacMedan/Getty Images

Try CBS All Access, which gives you the ability to watch more than 10,000 episodes of your favorite shows and live TV with a $6 a month subscription. On Sunday, the app will be streaming the Grammy Awards live—and all it takes is signing up for a free trial. Plus, you don’t have to watch on your computer—it also works with Apple TV, Google Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Before the award show starts, CBS will also host a red carpet program, with Entertainment Tonight’s Nancy O’Dell and Kevin Frazier. The red carpet will air live on CBS at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT on Jan. 28. For red carpet coverage starting at 3 p.m. ET until 6:30 p.m. ET, you can stream Grammys Live from the Red Carpet on the Recording Academy's Facebook page, CBS's Facebook page, and on grammy.com.

As always, E! will also air a red carpet show, starting at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT. Their fashion coverage will be broadcast live for two hours before the first performers take the stage.

We’re in for one exciting night.