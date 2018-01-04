Pregnant America Ferrera Tells Stephen Colbert What She Won't Be Naming Her Baby

Just three days after announcing that she's pregnant with her first child, America Ferrera made her first late-night talk show appearance as a mom-to-be.

Speaking with The Late Show host Stephen Colbert on Wednesday, Ferrera, 33, opened up about how she's feeling, her views on baby names, and whether or not those Sisterhood jeans will still fit in a few months.

“I feel good, I feel really good, aside from a completely sober New Year’s Eve,” Ferrera told Colbert. “But my dear husband built me a club in the apartment which just means he got lights and a fog machine. I was stone cold sober so it just felt like a junior high party. Everyone else was having a great time.”

As for baby names, the Superstore star says she and her longtime love, Ryan Piers Williams, haven't reached a decision quite yet, although she's adamant that their little one will not be given a name inspired by "a land mass or an idea” like her own.

“I love my name now but growing up with the name America is not easy. I don’t want to put that on my child because I know what that feels like so I’m going to go with something that is more a name,” she revealed.

Ferrera's appearance on The Late Show followed a sweet photo of her with her fellow Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants alums, dear friends Blake Lively, Amber Tamblyn, and Alexis Bledel, cradling her baby bump.

Colbert couldn't resist a question about the famous pair of pants. “Would the traveling pants fit you through all nine months of your pregnancy?”

“Do you know what magic means Stephen?" Ferrera replied. "Yes they’re magic, they would fit me at all times.”

Watch Ferrera's entire interview above.