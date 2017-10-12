Wet n Wild’s New Campaign Is All About Diversity in Beauty 

Your favorite drugstore beauty brand’s latest campaign is one to applaud. Following in the footsteps of several other companies who have finally acknowledged that there’s not one—or any—definition of beauty, Wet n Wild’s latest initiative is appropriately dubbed Breaking Beauty, and it stars five incredibly talented faces who are sure to inspire you.

It’s also a campaign of monumental firsts. One of the ambassadors, Diandra Forrest, is the first model with albinism to be signed to a major modeling agency. "Breaking Beauty is really important because the world is so diverse, we have so many different kinds of people and there’s not just one standard type of beauty; there should be a representation of all people," noted Forrest in a release. "Everyone should have someone to look up to, and we have to break these barriers. It’s really important to have this campaign."

🎈#breakingbeauty🎈#wetnwild A post shared by Diandra Forrest (@diandraforrest) on Oct 10, 2017 at 10:06pm PDT

Then, there’s Mama Cāx, a Haitian-American Blogger, Advocate, and Motivational Speaker with an M.B.A. in International Studies who has a prosthetic leg and uses her platform to promote self-love and body positivity, and to break apart the image of what people with disabilities should be or look like.

Valentijn de Hingh, a transgender model who has walked the runways for designers like Comme des Garçons and Maison Martin Margiela is a face of the campaign, as is up-and-coming Indie pop star Michelle Zauner, and model and weightlifter Brianna Marquez.

While this is a huge step in the right direction, there's still a lot of work to be done, and hopefully we'll see even more brands take a step in the direction of inclusivity, acceptance, and positivity.