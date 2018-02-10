Why Is Wendy Williams Calling Meghan Markle a "Random Princess"?

Wendy Williams headed into the week serving up her usual tea, but with a side of Meghan Markle shade.

Long before the Suits star went public with her relationship with Prince Harry, she applied for a gig at the Wendy Williams Show, the host claimed Friday. And Williams dished on Markle’s application attempt with her signature side eye.

As the talk show host chatted up AnnaLynne McCord, who worked with Markle when the royal-to-be appeared on 90210 in 2008, Williams said, "She's got quite the past."

"She applied for a job here too," she continued, and then called her a "random princess."

This is just the latest time Williams has thrown some shade at Markle’s step into royalty, even calling out her previous gig as a Deal or No Deal model. “I respect Meghan Markle’s hustle and I respect her game,” she said in December 2017. “However, she’s a bit of a wild card, you know, because she goes from being the Deal or No Deal girl, so this is a girl looking for game."

“And remember the story here at Wendy," Williams continued. "She came here to Wendy to find out what she could do here. She’s been here, she’s been in our building, we have her DNA.”

Following Williams's December comments, social media users blasted the talk show host for her rant.

Wow Wendy comparing @meghanmarkle to Kate M. Really?? Suggesting that because she wasn’t born in England and was a working actress that she is a “wild card” or not as worthy of being a Royal. Well, you need not worry cause that “wild card” got her Prince. Have several seats 💺 — politicsdiva (@politicsdiva817) December 1, 2017

@WendyWilliams IMO you’re simply projecting your own unhappiness (and jealousy) every time you trash @meghanmarkle. There was a reason @priyankachopra shut you down when you tried to drag Meghan. — Astrid McDonough (@Visageterienne) December 5, 2017

It’s highly doubtful that Markle will respond, and it would be tough to blame her if she didn’t even bat an eye over it. The former actress is one of countless stars who have applied to or taken a variety of jobs before finding success and fame.

Shade aside, Markle is getting ready for her big walk down the aisle at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in May. Although her former leading role on Suits is behind her, it’s safe to presume she is doing just fine at the moment.