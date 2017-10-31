Wendy Williams Fainted in Her Halloween Costume Live on Air and Returned Like a Pro

Halloween costumes can sometimes be a little dangerous.

No one knows this better than Wendy Williams, who suffered a scary on-air mishap while taping her eponymous show on Tuesday. In the clip below, we see Williams dressed immaculately in a glittery green Statue of Liberty costume, headpiece and all.

She kicks off her annual Halloween costume contest but in seconds stops talking, stumbles about the stage, and drops to the floor—all on live television.

Wendy Williams just passed out on live TV. And then rallied like a friggin champ minutes later. https://t.co/uN66NEAwR4 pic.twitter.com/L5uMsRMpN0 — Andrew Kirell (@AndrewKirell) October 31, 2017

Her fall was frightening, but we’re glad to know the TV host recovered quickly. In the clip, we see Williams prop back in front of the cameras later. “That was not a stunt,” she says after the incident. “I overheated in my costume and I did pass out, but you know what? I’m a champ, and I’m back.”

Talk about badass.