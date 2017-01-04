Welcome Back Wednesday: Emmanuelle Chriqui Hypnotizes in Hulu’s Shut Eye

On Welcome Back Wednesday we celebrate the return of a beloved pop culture player who’s been off the radar for a while. Where’d they go? It doesn’t matter! We’re just glad they’re back.

It’s hard to believe that over a decade has passed since we first watched Emmanuelle Chriqui smolder on Entourage (at a bat mitzvah, no less). Since her role as Sloan McQuewick, E’s love interest and daughter of Ari Gold’s archnemesis Terrence, the Canadian actress has returned to the small-screen in The Mentalist and, most recently, on Hulu’s newest original series Shut Eye, a drama about the peculiar world of psychic storefronts in Los Angeles.

RELATED: 8 TV Shows & Specials to Watch in December

In the show, Chriqui plays Gina, a flirtatious hypnotist who becomes embroiled in a romantic relationship with Linda Haverford (KaDee Strickland), a small-time psychic who runs an illicit ring of parlors with her husband, Charlie (Jeffrey Donovan), and their teenage son (Dylan Schmid). Some of the ensuing sex scenes are a bit gratuitous, but not too surprising considering Chriqui topped nearly every Hot List in the early aughts. And we’re here to report that she’s still got it. Welcome back, Emmanuelle Chriqui!

Shut Eye is now streaming on Hulu.

Check out the trailer above.