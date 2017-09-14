The Weeknd Scheduled Perfromances Around Selena Gomez's Kidney Transplant

Talk about a devoted boyfriend. The Weeknd stepped up to offer support for his girlfriend, Selena Gomez, while she was undergoing a kidney transplant this summer. According to People, the R&B star, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, scheduled performances around her procedure.

"It was a super serious operation, and all her friends were worried," a source told People. In order to ensure he was by her side, The Weeknd took some time off from his Starboy: Legend of the Fall Tour. He was in between performance dates from July 22 through August 6 and then again until September 8.

He also canceled his Grey Goose-sponsored show on August 28, and though he was announced as a performer at the 2017 MTV Movie Awards, he was a no-show on August 27 for the awards show.

VIDEO: Selena Gomez Revealed She Received a Kidney Transplant

Today, Gomez took to Instagram to let fans know that she had a kidney transplant. “I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of,” Gomez captioned the post. “So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health.”

Gomez recieved a live kidney from her longtime best friend, Francia Raisa. She also shared a post on Instagram, offering her perspective on the life-saving medical procedure.

It's clear that Gomez is surrounded by an amazing circle of friends and family.