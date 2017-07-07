Watermelon Dresses Are the Hottest (and Most Delicious) Trend of the Summer

by: Isabel Jones
July 7, 2017 @ 12:15 PM

Bored with the trappings of #SelfieSunday? Looking to cool off, get creative, and snack on the trendiest fruit around? The latest viral photo craze is about to raise your Insta’ game to new heights. Enter: Watermelon dresses.

The name says it all, really. Watermelon dresses are created by the sly nibbling and spatial reasoning of your photographer. Grab a slice of the sweet seasonal treat, strike a pose, and have your Instagram boyfriend adjust the shape of the wedge until it lines up with your outfit. And voilà: Adorable, summery you will be transformed into a watermelon-wearing goddess who is sure to rake in those social media likes.

Still unclear on the concept? Allow these watermelon dress experts to pave the way:

https://twitter.com/GracielaABC/status/882301841920229376

They are, of course, gender neutral:

https://twitter.com/ctoborg/status/881868450041405441

https://twitter.com/madi_prieto/status/882640771920273408

It's fun for all ages:

https://twitter.com/natclarksonart/status/881218843720519680

10/10 would purchase:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWP6_u8j5Yn/?tagged=watermelondress

The best part, of course, is snacking on your sartorial creation. Edible art? Count us wayyyy in.

