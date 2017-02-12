Alec Baldwin Killed it on SNL (again)

X
Shop This Post
February 12, 2017 @ 12:15 PM
by: InStyle Staff

Soon after Melissa McCarthy brought the LOLs on last nights hotly-anticipated episode of Saturday Night Live, Alec Baldwin followed suit, hilariously continuing his recent parody of President Donald Trump in a segment entitled "The People's Court." Complete with the hair, the facial expressions, the hand motions, the zingers, Baldwin inhabited his character with almost unnerving prowess. “I signed a tremendous travel ban, I didn’t read it, but I signed it,” was just one of the memorable lines from Baldwin-as-Trump's performance.

To elaborate, Baldwin depicted Trump rejecting the Federal Judges' rejection of the travel ban, bandying about such catchphases as "bad hombres" before inviting a topless Vladimir Putin (played by Beck Bennett) on as a co-star. (I want one day without a CNN alert that scares the hell out of me! I just want to relax and watch the Grammys—and no one has ever said that," shouts the judge, played by Cecily Strong. Teased for next episode? "Donald J. Trump vs. a manager at Nordstrom."

Watch the full clip above.

More Videos

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Related Videos

 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top