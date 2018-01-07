The 3 Warmest Tights to Wear This Winter

When it comes to cold-weather fashion, tights are often the subject of scrutiny. We love them for giving us the ability to wear dresses and skirts in subzero temps but, more often than not, we also fault them for not delivering enough warmth. We tested the three best tights to act as buffers against the chill. Meet the game-changers, below, for your warmest winter yet.

Celebrity stylists Cristina Ehrlich (her clients include Allison Williams, Amy Adams, and Margot Robbie) and Emily Barnes, (she dresses Jemima Kirke and Anna Chlumsky) both couldn't get enough of Wolford velvet tights ($105; wolford.com) over 2 years ago and these classics still hold up. If you're looking for something that is durable, tear resistant, and warm, these should be in heavy rotation.

Another tried-and-true favorite is the Hanes tights with X-Temp Technology ($18; macys.com) in their hosiery, which is designed to adapt to your body temperature as your activity levels change for all-day comfort. The temp adjustments make these feel like customized hosiery and it's perfect as your temperature changes from indoors to outdoors.

A lot of hosiery options either offer heat technology or shapewear. But the Hue Cool Temp Control Tights ($19; bloomingdales.com) offer both. The control top waistband smoothes curves without causing discomfort or rolling down and temp technology offers warmth when you need it.