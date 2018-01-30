Warby Parker Now Has a Kids Line—But There’s a Catch

At one point or another, most glasses-wearing adults have tried on Warby Parker’s frames. When the forward-thinking brand first launched in 2010, co-founders Dave Gilboa and Neil Blumenthal completely disrupted the eyewear industry with their stylish, well-made, and, most importantly, well-priced product (each pair clocks in at $95, including prescription lenses). Fast-forward eight years and now kids can get a piece of the action.

Starting today, for a limited time, Warby Parker will offer kid-friendly versions of their most popular styles—Wilkie, Lyle, Louise, Percey, Chamberlain, and Daisy—in a range of colors (think: Peony, Crystal, Oak Barrel) and two sizes: Jr. (for kids 8 and up) and Jr. Jr. (for ages 4-7), priced at $95, just like mom and dad!f

“We’ve gotten quite a few requests from customers over the years to create frames for kids, so it’s been top of mind for a while,” Gilboa told InStyle.com. “We just wanted to make sure we did it the right way, which meant making glasses that were as good-looking as our current styles—because, as ex-kids ourselves, we know you want the real thing.”

Courtesy of Warby Parker

From $95, including prescription lenses

Though obviously smaller in size, each pair in the Warby Parker for Kids line features scratch-resistant lenses with an anti-reflective coating and 100 percent UV protection. But there’s one problem, depending on where you live: The frames will only be available for at Warby Parker’s New York City stores for a 12-week period.

In case you need another reason to drag your kids to the east coast, every pair of kids frame purchased will benefit the company’s Pupils Project program, which provides affordable eye care to children at New York City public schools. May be time to use those airline miles, or call in a favor to your friend in the city.