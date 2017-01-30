SAG Awards

Viola Davis Reveals Her Red Carpet Trick to Saving Those Aching Feet

January 29, 2017 @ 8:45 PM
by: Isabel Jones

As expected, Viola Davis looked impeccable at Sunday's 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards, where she stepped onto the red carpet in an ethereal creme-colored gown and a diamond Nirav Modi choker. The actress, who took home the Screen Actors Guild Award for Fences, kept the rest of her look simple with a classic bob and nude lip. But the true key to her glamorous red carpet style? According to the critically acclaimed actress, that night had a very special product to thank.

While walking the red carpet, Davis revealed to E! that a secret spray kept her going and (literally) on her feet. "My feet are OK. I sprayed a little thing on my toe to numb my pain. I got it online," she revealed.

"'Still Standing' [spray]—that's why I'm still standing. Along with my slippers,” she said as she opened up her black clutch to reveal her post-high heel kicks.

"If I had some prosecco in there it'd be perfect," the actress joked. Shop Davis's miracle working remedy here.

We’re sold. Maybe Viola should be the spray’s spokesmodel? Honestly, Davis could convince us to buy anything, but a toe-numbing combatant to uncomfortable shoes? Well, that just sells itself.

