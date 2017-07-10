Viola Davis's Birthday Message to Her Daughter Is Acceptance Speech-Worthy

Viola Davis, queen of everything great in this world, celebrated her daughter Genesis’s seventh birthday on Sunday.

The 51-year old is an incredible actress, humanitarian, and (basically) a professional speech-giver, so we’re not surprised to learn that “world-class mom” also factors into Davis’s skillset.

Viola and her actor hubby Julius Tennon, who recently celebrated their 14-year wedding anniversary, adopted their daughter in 2011 and have been spoiling us with photos of the cutie ever since—granted, not nearly enough.

“You were born from mommy's heart,” Davis captioned a beautiful photo of her and the birthday girl. “I love you so much for accepting me as your mommy. Happy birthday Miss Genesis! Love, love my baby!!!”

We’re not crying—it’s allergy season!

We’re not going to get ahead of ourselves here, but Genesis seems to be quite the ham—perhaps a walk in her mama’s famous footsteps isn’t too farfetched?

I mean, look at this child. She’s a natural.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BT9dNc4gOoU/?taken-by=violadavis MY babies❤ #TBT A post shared by Viola Davis (@violadavis) on May 11, 2017 at 10:21am PDT

https://www.instagram.com/p/BRlf8LAAW85/?taken-by=violadavis We're all smiles at the Trevi Fountain! A post shared by Viola Davis (@violadavis) on Mar 13, 2017 at 10:00am PDT

RELATED: Viola Davis’s Photo of Her Daughter Dressed as Wonder Woman Has Us Feeling Empowered

Star quality cannot be taught.