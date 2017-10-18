You'll Want To Shop These Red Carpet Inspired Heels

Ever turn to awards season for major fashion inspo? Maybe you’re into recreating celebrity looks for less. Or perhaps you’re just an avid Best Dressed reader—whatever the case is, you can’t deny the allure of the red carpet. And who could blame you? All that glitter and glamour and high-caliber fashion—it’s enough to make even the most conservative of us swoon. And while we may be staring at sparkly gowns and dropping our jaws at the naked dresses, there’s one thing we all can’t ignore—the shoes. You know this. We know this. Vince Camuto knows this—and that’s why they’re releasing their very own line of red carpet-inspired heels.

VIDEO: See the Best-dressed Stars at the 2017 Emmys

Launching today exclusively at vincecamuto.com, the new Imagine Vince Camuto red carpet footwear debuts as a stunning line-up of sexy, sky-high heels with minimalist designs and luxurious leather, snakeskin, and metallic finishes. Inspired by the iconic silhouettes walking the red carpet show after show, the collection includes celebrity-favorite styles, such as barely-there ankle-strap sandals, elegant strappy mules, sexy d’Orsays, and refined asymmetric-strap heels.

Below, nine of our favorite styles we can’t wait to find an occasion for.