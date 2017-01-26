Vin Diesel Officially Joins Twitter with Bare Abs and a Rainbow

Big news: Vin Diesel is officially on Twitter. On Thursday the 49-year-old Fast & Furious actor expanded his elite social media presence by sending out his debut tweet via his verified account, @vindiesel. The first act? A celebration of his fan base, of course.

"Thanks for the love ...” Diesel captioned a shirtless photo of himself standing against the gorgeous backdrop of crashing waves and a subtle rainbow. Talk about picture perfect!

Thanks for the love... pic.twitter.com/vpjfynVsdK — Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) January 26, 2017

We’re honestly very surprised that Diesel didn’t have a Twitter account until now. After all, his Facebook page has more than 101 million likes, more than Justin Bieber (77.9 million), Rihanna (81.9 million), and Kim Kardashian West (29.8 million) … aka just about EVERYONE. Even his Fast & Furious co-star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is trailing in Facebook followers with 57.6 likes.

VIDEO: 21 Celebrities Who Call Chicago Home

Since his first tweet, sent on Thursday just after midnight ET, Diesel has amassed nearly 7,000 followers—but by the end of the week, we assume he’ll be well into the 10s of millions.

"I always had the one Facebook account, which I love... after a while I was convinced to add Instagram which I have enjoyed. Finally this year I just opened my new twitter account!" he said of his move in a post to FB:

RELATED: Vin Diesel Auditions for Carpool Karaoke and James Corden Approves

Keep checking in, Diesel fans, as we anxiously await the star’s second tweet.