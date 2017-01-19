Vin Diesel Auditions for Carpool Karaoke and James Corden Approves

One of our dreams right now is to be on Carpool Karaoke. No, we don't have a catalog of hits like Mariah Carey or Madonna, but we can belt out our favorite tunes with the best of them!

Even stars have fantasies of participating in the popular Late Late Show segment. Case in point: Vin Diesel. He literally auditioned for the beloved segment when he appeared on the show with his xXx: Return of Xander Cage co-star Deepika Padukone.

"How many of you wish you could do Carpool Karaoke?" the actor screams to the crowd. Well, all of us, Vin. Duh!

"Am I entitled? Can I get a shot here? Can I do it in New York City, in my hometown?" Corden then replies with an emphatic "Yes!" But of course the question is, what would they sing?

RELATED: Meet India's Highest-Paid Actress Deepika Padukone

The duo then burst out into the classic tune, "Consider Yourself" from the timeless Broadway play Oliver! Diesel absolutely gets our vote for the next Carpool Karaoke episode. And perhaps Padukone should get an appearance of her own as well! Watch Diesel's audition in the video at top.