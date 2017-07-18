30 Times Birthday Boy Vin Diesel Warmed Our Hearts

Happy birthday, Vin Diesel! The star of the popular The Fast and the Furious franchise turns 50 today and like his box office-smashing hits, the actor doesn't seem to be slowing down.
Diesel may be a muscle-laden action star, but his incredibly large followings on both Facebook and Instagram speak volumes to his humble and authentic spirit. He's a loving father to three young children (Mom is model Paloma Jiménez) and a devoted friend to the late Paul Walker (affectionately known as "Pablo"), his Furious co-star with whom he shared ties so deep, he named his youngest daughter Pauline after him.
We can't help but feel admiration scrolling through Diesel's always positive, motivation- and inspiration-driven feed and surely, he'll make a fan out of you, too: