30 Times Birthday Boy Vin Diesel Warmed Our Hearts

Happy birthday, Vin Diesel! The star of the popular The Fast and the Furious franchise turns 50 today and like his box office-smashing hits, the actor doesn't seem to be slowing down.

Diesel may be a muscle-laden action star, but his incredibly large followings on both Facebook and Instagram speak volumes to his humble and authentic spirit. He's a loving father to three young children (Mom is model Paloma Jiménez) and a devoted friend to the late Paul Walker (affectionately known as "Pablo"), his Furious co-star with whom he shared ties so deep, he named his youngest daughter Pauline after him.

We can't help but feel admiration scrolling through Diesel's always positive, motivation- and inspiration-driven feed and surely, he'll make a fan out of you, too:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BSSYY56ji6N/?taken-by=vindiesel All love... A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on Mar 30, 2017 at 8:20pm PDT

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUxfDSGDIdU/?taken-by=vindiesel Heaven... All love... A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on May 31, 2017 at 3:18pm PDT

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWgI_fXnXdC/?taken-by=vindiesel All love... A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on Jul 13, 2017 at 2:41pm PDT

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWgUatTnVXN/?taken-by=vindiesel Xander and Adele... #xXxThurdays A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on Jul 13, 2017 at 4:21pm PDT

Always... A photo posted by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on Jun 10, 2016 at 2:07pm PDT

Proud Padrino... A photo posted by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on May 26, 2016 at 7:19pm PDT

I had so much fun returning to the Character of Xander. Fun, sexy and EXTREME.. Thanks for keeping me so inspired. A photo posted by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on Apr 24, 2016 at 4:45pm PDT

Made it home today for dinner with the family. Pauline's first Father's Day. Blessed. A photo posted by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on Jun 22, 2015 at 12:39am PDT

Though I am only an actor portraying a soldier, which I do with conviction... leaving your angels, well you know... The sacrifices we make are always in service of them. All love... A photo posted by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on Jun 8, 2015 at 8:38pm PDT

Always... A photo posted by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on Jun 7, 2015 at 11:24am PDT

I was honored to speak at Justin Lin's hands and feet ceremony... We are both from humble beginnings and yet we share an insatiable drive to make magic. Congratulations again brother. #ForeverFast A photo posted by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on Jun 3, 2015 at 2:47pm PDT

Teach someone confidence... And you don't have to teach them anything else. Dad wisdom. A photo posted by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on May 23, 2015 at 6:25pm PDT

PURE LOVE Have a blessed holiday weekend. A photo posted by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on May 22, 2015 at 7:53pm PDT

Happy Mother's Day!!! All love... A photo posted by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on May 10, 2015 at 2:13pm PDT

The dark road ahead... Your light will guide us... Uncle Pablo A photo posted by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on Apr 22, 2015 at 2:50pm PDT

You did it Pablo... So proud of the whole Fast team! #makingpabloproud A photo posted by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on Apr 3, 2015 at 1:33pm PDT

Cute kid... I always wanted to come to China... Travel with pride, dignity and LOVE! A photo posted by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on Mar 26, 2015 at 9:00pm PDT

You would've been proud of your big brother this weekend... Even my mother said you were there in spirit Pablo... A photo posted by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on Mar 16, 2015 at 3:37pm PDT

I believe that children are Our future, teach them well and let them lead the way... A photo posted by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on Feb 16, 2015 at 5:10pm PST

Acting since the 70's, but to make money, in the 80's I went from breakdancing to bouncing. Dougie Fresh was there. Seeing him today reminds me how far I've come. All love #daretodream A photo posted by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on Feb 15, 2015 at 6:58pm PST

A photo posted by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on Nov 16, 2014 at 4:23pm PST

All love A photo posted by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on Oct 13, 2014 at 9:17am PDT

Life is in the simple things... All love... #plantatreeforgroot A photo posted by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on Aug 26, 2014 at 6:16pm PDT

All love... A photo posted by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on Aug 14, 2014 at 7:53am PDT

My first hero... Who formed my appreciation of Family. Proud son. #bestdadday #vinstagram A photo posted by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on Jun 16, 2014 at 11:20am PDT

There is no greater gift to a man than a loving mother to his children. The Mayan Queen. A photo posted by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on May 11, 2014 at 12:45pm PDT

Testing features, haha... Angels... A photo posted by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on Apr 26, 2014 at 5:34pm PDT