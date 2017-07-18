30 Times Birthday Boy Vin Diesel Warmed Our Hearts

BY: Hana Asbrink
July 18, 2017 @ 7:00 AM

Happy birthday, Vin Diesel! The star of the popular The Fast and the Furious franchise turns 50 today and like his box office-smashing hits, the actor doesn't seem to be slowing down.

Diesel may be a muscle-laden action star, but his incredibly large followings on both Facebook and Instagram speak volumes to his humble and authentic spirit. He's a loving father to three young children (Mom is model Paloma Jiménez) and a devoted friend to the late Paul Walker (affectionately known as "Pablo"), his Furious co-star with whom he shared ties so deep, he named his youngest daughter Pauline after him.

We can't help but feel admiration scrolling through Diesel's always positive, motivation- and inspiration-driven feed and surely, he'll make a fan out of you, too:

All love...

Heaven... All love...

All love...

Xander and Adele... #xXxThurdays

Always...

Proud Padrino...

Made it home today for dinner with the family. Pauline's first Father's Day. Blessed.

Always...

Teach someone confidence... And you don't have to teach them anything else. Dad wisdom.

PURE LOVE Have a blessed holiday weekend.

Happy Mother's Day!!! All love...

The dark road ahead... Your light will guide us... Uncle Pablo

You did it Pablo... So proud of the whole Fast team! #makingpabloproud

Cute kid... I always wanted to come to China... Travel with pride, dignity and LOVE!

I believe that children are Our future, teach them well and let them lead the way...

All love

Life is in the simple things... All love... #plantatreeforgroot

All love...

My first hero... Who formed my appreciation of Family. Proud son. #bestdadday #vinstagram

There is no greater gift to a man than a loving mother to his children. The Mayan Queen.

Testing features, haha... Angels...

