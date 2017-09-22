These Victoria’s Secret Angels Looked Way Different in These Late ’00s Throwback Pics

When you think about Victoria's Secret today, their famed Fashion Show might come to mind, but back in 2008, it was all about the VS Pink sweats with PINK on the butt. If you're feeling nostalgic about them, you're in luck, because they'll be making a return soon—along with some fabulously dated pics of the current Angels who modeled them.

Some of the most well-known faces from the Victoria's Secret catwalk got their start as VS Pink models, and the brand has dug up the proof for our enjoyment in order to celebrate the vintage sweatpants making a (brief) return.

The sweats will be available in select stores today or online on Sunday, Sept. 24 from 6 to 8 p.m. ET.

Even if you can't get your hands on them, though, you can still enjoy these throwback pics of Miranda Kerr, Behati Prinsloo, Candice Swanepoel, and Elsa Hosk.

1. Miranda Kerr, Model in 2006, Victoria's Secret Angel from 2007-2012

Courtesy of Victoria's Secret

2. Behati Prinsloo, Model in 2008, Current Victoria's Secret Angel

Courtesy of Victoria's Secret

3. Elsa Hosk, Model in 2011, Current Victoria's Secret Angel

Courtesy of Victoria's Secret

4. Candice Swanepoel, Current Victoria's Secret Angel