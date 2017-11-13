Victoria’s Secret Pink's New Interactive Pop-Up Will Get You in the Holiday Spirit

If “lingerie” and “winter wonderland” don’t necessarily go together in your head, Victoria's Secret is here to prove otherwise. Everyone’s favorite bra brand is launching its first-ever holiday pop-up store in N.Y.C., and it’s sure to give you cozy, festive vibes.

InStyle can exclusively report that Victoria’s Secret Pink is opening an experiential pop-up called Pink Snowed Inn on Friday, Dec. 8, in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood, and you can way more than just your holiday shopping when you stop by.

vspink/Instagram

The store, which is billed as an interactive winter wonderland, will include a giant slide and ball pit, “larger-than-life” photo opportunities, and more experiences to get you in the holiday spirit. Plus, while you’re checking off your holiday gift list, guests will also receive a gift bag full of exclusive freebies and surprises, so you can treat yourself while also picking up a gift for your BFF—a cozy PJ set, perhaps?

Victoria’s Secret’s pop-up, Pink Snowed Inn, opens on Dec. 8 in SoHo, so grab your girls, pick up a hot chocolate, and maybe save us a spot in line?

We know where we’ll be doing our gifting. Stay tuned for more details!