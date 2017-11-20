The Exact Lipstick the Angels Wore at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Sure, a Victoria's Secret Angel is nothing without her wings, but the models' beauty look wouldn't feel complete without the *perfect* nude lip, too.

Along with bombshell beachy waves, smoky eyes, and glowing skin, neutral lipstick has become a part of the models' signature hair and makeup look on the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show runway, including this year's show in Shanghai.

RELATED: The Most Memorable Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Beauty Looks Through the Years

To create the perfect rosy nude that complemented, but didn't compete with the Angels' warm, taupe and brown-toned eye makeup, lead makeup artist Tom Pecheux started by applying Victoria's Secret Velvet Matte Lip Cream in Adored ($8; victoriassecret.com) as a pink base color on every single one of the models.

Next, he either layered the Velvet Matte Lip Cream in Perfection or Love ($8 each; victoriassecret.com) based on their skin tone for the most flattering custom shade.

VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek at the Swarvoski Look at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

"Velvet Lip Matte Cream Lip Stain in ‘Adored’ is the perfect base for lips; simply dab onto the lips to enhance a pink natural lip color," Pecheux said of the lip color. "The overall look featured a smoky eye that’s slightly ‘naughty’. Taupe and brown shades were applied with a smudged brown liner on the lower lash line that was swept up and blended into eye shadow. Highlighter was added to the inner corner of the eye for a sexy, glowing effect."

The VS models' lipstick may be low-key, but mastering beachy waves by way of a curling wand? That's another story.