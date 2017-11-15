Meet the 6 Black Models Making Their Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Debut

If you're excited for the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, then it's time to brush up on the fresh new faces that you'll see walk the runway in Shanghai. This year, VS will will introduce 17 new models, and out of that number, six are up-and-coming black models. This is a major step forward for the brand in terms of diversity, and we're really excited to see these ladies kill it on the catwalk.

Chances are you're probably not familiar with these ladies, but considering that the VS Fashion Show has helped launch the careers of Selita Ebanks, Chanel Iman, and Jasmine Tookes, we have a feeling you'll want to brush up ASAP.

Scroll down to meet the six models who will make their debut in Shanghai on November 20, and mark your calendars: The show is set to air on November 28 at 10pm ET on CBS.

Alécia Morais, 20

On set with @vspink 💕 A post shared by Alecia Morais (@alecia_morais) on Sep 29, 2017 at 9:55am PDT

Amilna Estevão, 18

First of all...😍 A post shared by Amilna Estevao (@officialamilnaestevao) on Nov 2, 2017 at 1:52pm PDT

Aiden Curtiss, 19

🍌 A post shared by aiden 📢 [next models] (@aidencurtiss) on Oct 17, 2017 at 9:31am PDT

Samile Bermannelli, 18

👄 A post shared by Samile Bermannelli (@samile_b) on Nov 14, 2017 at 4:57pm PST

Mayowa Nicholas, 19

@modelsdot beauty story ❤️ Photographed by @daemian @christinesuarez @andreaskokkino H/M by @hairjordan @ralphsiciliano A post shared by Unicorn (@mayowanicholas) on Oct 21, 2017 at 8:35am PDT

Grace Bol, 27