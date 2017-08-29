The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Is Heading to Shanghai: Everything We Know So Far

New York Fashion Week is just days away, but a different runway that's oceans apart from the ornate boutiques lining Fifth Avenue is on our minds: The annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Details about the hotly anticipated event have been pouring in from all sides this week, so we’ve condensed them here—just the facts—for your ultimate pre-show study guide.

Scroll down below for everything you need to know about the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

VIDEO: These Models Will Walk in the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show



The Angels Are Heading to China

On Tuesday morning, the beloved lingerie brand confirmed that this year’s broadcast spectacle would take place in Shanghai, China. The company also revealed the date: VS’s show will air on CBS on Tuesday, Nov. 28, at 10 p.m. ET.

Viewers Will Have the Chance to Sneak Behind the Scenes

Victoria’s Secret is launching a series called “The Making of the Fashion Show” which will give a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to put together VS’s annual event.

It’s Going to Be VS’s Biggest Show Ever

“This will be the biggest fashion show ever,” a voice is heard saying at the open of the “Making of the Fashion Show” preview. What does that even mean? Last year, lingerie-clad Bella Hadid strut down the runway in Paris while her ex-boyfriend, The Weeknd, serenaded her in front of a full audience plus the hoards of viewers at home (aka 1.4 billion people)—what could possibly top that?

More Than 40 Models Are Confirmed to Walk in the Show (So Far)

As per VS policy, every official “Angel” is guaranteed a spot in the lineup. This year that includes Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Behati Prinsloo, Candice Swanepoel, Lily Aldridge, Elsa Hosk, Jasmine Tookes, Josephine Skriver, Lais Ribeiro, Martha Hunt, Romee Strijd, Sara Sampaio, Stella Maxwell and Taylor Hill.

In addition to the veteran angels, Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid will both walk the show as will Grace Bol, Maria Borges, Daniela Braga, Bruna Lirio, Alexina Graham, Giizele Oliveira, and Estelle Chen. Click here to see which other models have confirmed their attendance.