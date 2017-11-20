Everyone Is Kissing *THIS* Backstage at The Victoria's Secret Show

I don't know the official name of the Victoria's Secret dog. Is his/her name PINK (like the singer)? I couldn't tell you.

I can tell you, however, that stuffed dog is available on victoriassecret.com in no less than three different colorways for only $25. A steal! Especially considering that by the time you wake up on Monday, PINK the dog (let's go with that name) will be the biggest celebrity dog since Toast.

Listen. Backstage at the Victoria's Secret show is almost as important as the show itself. We get to see models giving their best selfie faces, eating junk food, and hanging out with their friends. This year? Their best friend seems to be a bedazzled PINK dog. Therefore, we're dubbing crystal PINK puppy as most popular dog of the year. 

Crystal PINK puppy is kissing Grace Elizabeth. Crystal PINK puppy is kissing Samile Bermannelli. Crystal PINK puppy is kissing, well, everyone.

